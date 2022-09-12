San Diego State vs. Utah odds heading into game week

We have a late-night showdown in Salt Lake City as the No. 14 Utah Utes play host to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

San Diego State (1-1) picked up its first victory of the young season on Saturday with a 38-7 victory over Idaho State. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister was effective both through the air and on the ground while running back Jordan Byrd picked up both a rushing touchdown and a punt return score.

Utah (1-1) bounced back from its Week 1 loss to Florida by plundering Southern Utah 73-7. Tight end Dalton Kincaid was the star of the offense with seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

San Diego State vs. Utah opening odds

Spread: Utah -21

Total: 49

