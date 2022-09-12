Canelo-GGG trilogy fight week is here, whether we want it or not! Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin are facing off on Saturday, September 17 in Las Vegas for what will likely be the final time. The previous two fights were traditional PPVs while this fight will air on DAZN.

Canelo enters the bout 57-2-2 and coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivol in May. It marked Canelo’s first loss since Floyd Mayweather claimed a majority decision in 2013. More notably, it marked his first non-win since he and GGG went to a draw in 2017.

Golovkin comes into the bout with a 42-1-1 record and has won four straight bouts in the middleweight division dating back to June 2019. Notably on his end, his last loss was a majority decision at the hands of Canelo in 2018 that cost him the WBA, WBC, and IBO middleweight titles.

This third bout will be for the undisputed super middleweight title, with GGG making his first step up in weight. Canelo’s last bout was at light heavyweight and he still holds all four major super middleweight titles, along with the Ring Magazine title.

Current odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin at DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Canelo: -500

GGG: +340

Total Rounds

10.5 rounds: Over -190, under 10.5 +150

To go the distance

Yes: -155

No: +115

Winning method

Canelo by decision or technical decision: +105

Canelo by KO, TKO or DQ: +150

Draw: +1800

GGG by decision or technical decision: +650

GGG by KO, TKO, or DQ: +850

