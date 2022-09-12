How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on September 12

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

We’re now on the road to Extreme Rules in Philadelphia next month and Raw will make a quick stop in the Pacific Northwest for this evening’s show. Two women’s titles will be defended tonight as well as a grudge match that’s heated up over the past week.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main event of tonight’s show will most likely be the one-on-one encounter between Dominik Mysterio and Edge. Dom turned on both Edge and his father at Clash at the Castle nine days ago and solidified his allegiance to the Judgement Day the following Monday on Raw. Despite objections from Rey, Edge insisted that Dominik must answer for his actions like a man and fight him in the ring. We’ll see how this match plays out.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will put their titles on the line when facing Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage Control. After winning their six-women tag team match at Clash, Damage Control has made their intentions of total domination clear and it will start with claiming the tag belts. We’ll see if Kai and Sky can capture the gold.

Also on the show, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will put her title on the line when issuing an open challenge. Open challenge gimmicks are always interesting because you never know who will take up the offer to come out and vie for the title. Could it be Bayley? Perhaps Charlotte? We’ll find out.