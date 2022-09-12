Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into September 12 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR, tonight as begins the march towards Extreme Rules next month.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win between Edge and Dominik Mysterio?

The main event of tonight’s show will most likely be the one-on-one encounter between Dominik Mysterio and Edge. Dom turned on both Edge and his father at Clash at the Castle nine days ago and solidified his allegiance to the Judgement Day the following Monday on Raw. Despite objections from Rey, Edge insisted that Dominik must answer for his actions like a man and fight him in the ring.

This will be an interesting spot for Dom as it will be his first match without his father by his side. One will imagine he’d be put in a position to look good but we’ll most likely get a DQ finish of some sorts. We’ll see.

Who will win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will put their titles on the line when facing Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage Control. After winning their six-women tag team match at Clash, Damage Control has made their intentions of total domination clear and it will start with claiming the tag belts.

On one hand, Rodriguez and Aliyah just won the tag belts two weeks ago, defeating Sky and Kai in the finals of the women’s tag tournament. On the other hand, the storyline with Damage Control takes priority and the company would want to feature them in a prominent position. We’ll see who ends up on top.

What’s next for Dexter Lumis and The Miz?

Dexter Lumis has been stalking the Miz for several weeks now and it escalated last week during Miz’s steel cage match against Bobby Lashley for the U.S. title. Lumis came from under the ring while Miz was trying to escape and then later put him to sleep in the middle of the ring. So what could they possibly accomplish next?