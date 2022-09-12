F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One is coming off the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win on Sunday, September 11; it was his 11th of the year. F1 will now be off for a few weeks before the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. ET.
Verstappen is the opening odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -280. The current record for most wins in a single season is 13. There are six more races in the season, including Singapore, and Verstappen just needs to win two to tie the record and three to set it. Charles Leclerc (+450), Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.
2022 Singapore Grand Prix Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-280
|Charles Leclerc
|+450
|Carlos Sainz
|+850
|Sergio Perez
|+1400
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1600
|George Russell
|+1800
|Lando Norris
|+20000
|Fernando Alonso
|+20000
|Pierre Gasly
|+50000
|Esteban Ocon
|+50000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+50000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+90000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+90000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+90000
|Lance Stroll
|+90000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|Mick Schumacher
|+90000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+90000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+90000
