F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One is coming off the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win on Sunday, September 11; it was his 11th of the year. F1 will now be off for a few weeks before the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. ET.

Verstappen is the opening odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -280. The current record for most wins in a single season is 13. There are six more races in the season, including Singapore, and Verstappen just needs to win two to tie the record and three to set it. Charles Leclerc (+450), Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix Opening Odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -280 Charles Leclerc +450 Carlos Sainz +850 Sergio Perez +1400 Lewis Hamilton +1600 George Russell +1800 Lando Norris +20000 Fernando Alonso +20000 Pierre Gasly +50000 Esteban Ocon +50000 Daniel Ricciardo +50000 Valtteri Bottas +90000 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 Sebastian Vettel +90000 Lance Stroll +90000 Alexander Albon +90000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Mick Schumacher +90000 Kevin Magnussen +90000 Guanyu Zhou +90000

