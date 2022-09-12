 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Singapore Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One is coming off the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win on Sunday, September 11; it was his 11th of the year. F1 will now be off for a few weeks before the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. ET.

Verstappen is the opening odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -280. The current record for most wins in a single season is 13. There are six more races in the season, including Singapore, and Verstappen just needs to win two to tie the record and three to set it. Charles Leclerc (+450), Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix Opening Odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -280
Charles Leclerc +450
Carlos Sainz +850
Sergio Perez +1400
Lewis Hamilton +1600
George Russell +1800
Lando Norris +20000
Fernando Alonso +20000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Sebastian Vettel +90000
Lance Stroll +90000
Alexander Albon +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000

