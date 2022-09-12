F1 odds: Max Verstappen sits as favorite to win Singapore Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One is coming off the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win on Sunday, September 11, marking his 11th of of the year. F1 took three weeks off and is now back for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. ET and it is the first running since 2019.

Verstappen opened on September 11 as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at -280, but has seen his odds move to -190 heading into race week. Charles Leclerc opened and remains at +450, but then we’ve seen some movement behind him. Lewis Hamilton opened at +1600 but heads into race week at +850. He climbed above Carlos Sainz, who moved from +850 to +1000, and Sergio Perez, who moved from +1400 to +1200.

Verstappen continues on a record pace toward the single-season mark of 13. Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel hold that record and Verstappen has six more races this year to break the record.