F1 odds: Max Verstappen sits as favorite to win Singapore Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening and current odds for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One is coming off the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen picked up the win on Sunday, September 11, marking his 11th of of the year. F1 took three weeks off and is now back for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. ET and it is the first running since 2019.

Verstappen opened on September 11 as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at -280, but has seen his odds move to -190 heading into race week. Charles Leclerc opened and remains at +450, but then we’ve seen some movement behind him. Lewis Hamilton opened at +1600 but heads into race week at +850. He climbed above Carlos Sainz, who moved from +850 to +1000, and Sergio Perez, who moved from +1400 to +1200.

Verstappen continues on a record pace toward the single-season mark of 13. Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel hold that record and Verstappen has six more races this year to break the record.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix Opening Odds

Driver Opening Sep 27
Driver Opening Sep 27
Max Verstappen -280 -190
Charles Leclerc +450 +450
Lewis Hamilton +1600 +850
Carlos Sainz +850 +1000
Sergio Perez +1400 +1200
George Russell +1800 +1400
Lando Norris +20000 +20000
Fernando Alonso +20000 +20000
Pierre Gasly +50000 +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000 +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000 +50000
Valtteri Bottas +90000 +90000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +90000
Sebastian Vettel +90000 +90000
Lance Stroll +90000 +90000
Alexander Albon +90000 +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000 +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000 +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +90000

