What Week 1 tells us about Lions running backs in fantasy football

Despite a two-touchdown effort in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Lions lost their first game of the season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. The bright side of the loss for fantasy managers was D’Andre Swift’s huge performance, contributing 144 of the Lions’ total 181 yards.

Fantasy football analysis: Lions RBs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

Swift played in 47 snaps for Detroit on Sunday, including in all 12 third down conversion attempts, and had 15 carries for 144 yards in a close loss.

He added one touchdown to Williams’ two scores. Detroit leaned on Williams in goal line situations. He added 11 carries for 28 yards.

Week 2 recommendation

The Lions face the Washington Commanders in Week 2, who allowed 138 rushing yards on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Swift should absolutely be in starting fantasy lineups for Week 2, as he’s taking the enormous majority of carries for Detroit, though their use of Williams in scoring situations makes him a solid starter, as well, but he won’t be as much of a lock as Swift will be for fantasy points.