What Week 1 tells us about Chiefs wide receivers in fantasy football

The Kansas City Chiefs started their 2022 season with a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals, with Patrick Mahomes passing for five touchdowns in a 44-21 victory.

Fantasy football analysis: Chiefs WRs Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling

Tight end Travis Kelce was Mahomes’ favorite target today, but JuJu Smith-Schuster led the Chiefs’ wide receivers with six receptions for 79 yards in Kansas City’s win over the Cards. In Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s first game with the Chiefs, he racked up four receptions for 44 yards. Valez-Scantling was in for 51 snaps, and Smith-Schuster played 46.

Week 2 recommendation

JuJu Smith-Schuster will remain a favorite target of Mahomes’ against the Chargers on Thursday, and with Valdes-Scantling playing even more snaps than JuJu, both WRs are good choices to start in your lineups for Week 2.

Mahomes may not be at high risk for interceptions, but the Chargers forced three fumbles on Sunday against the Raiders, so they’ll need to focus on hanging onto the ball.