What Week 1 tells us about Eagles running backs in fantasy football

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 2022 season with a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 on Sunday. Running back Miles Sanders had a solid showing out of the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also getting a smattering of touches.

We break down their performance and what to do with them in fantasy for Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football analysis: Eagles RBs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

Sanders was truly the RB1 for Philly on Sunday, taking 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Gainwell and Scott combined for nine carries for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles’ coaching staff kept their running backs fresh with all of their backs clocking under 40 snaps in this one. Quarterback Jalen Hurts served as an extra tailback himself as he had 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Eagles snaps today pic.twitter.com/VKotiYJVZd — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 11, 2022

Week 2 recommendation

Sanders is worthy of a start at the Flex position in Week 2. Meanwhile, I’d shy away from Gainwell and Scott until they can get more touches.