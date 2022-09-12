What Week 1 tells us about Jaguars running backs in fantasy football

The Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville started off with a loss in Week 1 today, as the Jaguars dropped their first game 28-22 to the Washington Commanders. There was a significant question as to what kind of work James Robinson would get behind Travis Etienne in the former’s return from a torn ACL.

Fantasy football analysis: Jacksonville Jaguars RBs Travis Etienne, James Robinson

Etienne and Robinson split snaps at RB, with Etienne playing 36 snaps to Robinson’s 34. They each played three goal line snaps, but the Jags leaned on Robinson more for early downs and on Etienne for third downs.

Robinson had more carries today, racking up 66 yards on 11 carries, while Etienne got 47 yards on just four carries. Etienne was targeted for four receptions to Robinson’s two targets.

Week 2 recommendation

This is a tough one, as the two RBs split Week 1 snaps almost exactly down the middle. The Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts next week, who held the Texans to 77 rushing yards in Week 1.

If you have a guaranteed reliable starter in your lineup, it may help to wait for another week or two to see if Jacksonville adjusts how they’re using Robinson and Etienne, but they both put up solid numbers today and are not urgent sit choices for next week.