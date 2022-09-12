What Week 1 tells us about Texans running backs in fantasy football

The Houston Texans opened the 2022 season by tying the Indianapolis Colts 20-20 in Week 1 on Sunday. Sharing the workload out of the backfield was veteran running back Rex Burkhead and rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

We break down their performance and what to do with them in fantasy for Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football analysis: Texans RBs Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce

Perhaps it’s time to pump the brakes on the Pierce hype for a bit. Burkhead took 14 carries for 40 rushing yards and also caught five of eight targets for 30 receiving yards. In his NFL debut, Pierce took 11 carries for 33 yards and caught his lone target for just six yards.

Even though Pierce was the “starter”, Burkhead took a bulk of the most important snaps.

Don't look Dameon Pierce fans pic.twitter.com/dwvIJvN0mi — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 11, 2022

Week 2 recommendation

Burkhead is rostered in just 17.4% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire if you want to take a flyer on him. Otherwise, I’d suggest sitting both against the Broncos.