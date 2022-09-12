Fantasy football overreactions following Week 1

We have just one game left in Week 1, as Russell Wilson returns to Seattle wearing orange and blue instead of blue and green. But we’ve seen a lot of football to analyze and discuss for fantasy football.

As usual, Week 1 brings us plenty of news to overreact to. The question is, which of the Week 1 performances should we pay close attention to and which are likely aberrations? We’ll go through some of the more interesting box scores lines and discuss their usefulness when looking to Week 2 and beyond.

Chase these waterfalls

Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

Williams scored two touchdowns as he split time with D’Andre Swift against the Eagles. Williams didn’t do a lot besides the touchdowns, so it would seem kind of lucky, but he did have 12 touches to Swift’s 18. Swift was awesome, but he was also taken out for Williams around the goal line. Double-digit touches and goal line duties are enough to give Williams some staying power.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Panthers

Anderson led the Panthers with five receptions on eight targets for 102 yards and one touchdown. One of those receptions was for a 75-yard touchdown bomb from Baker Mayfield. Overall, the Panthers didn’t throw the ball much, as Mayfield attempted 27 passes, but Anderson led the team with his eight targets and tied D.J. Moore in snaps. He won’t hit a 75-yard TD each week, but he should have a better chance for deep receptions with Mayfield and he’s easily the No. 2 target on the team and sometimes the No. 1.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders

Samuel caught 8-of-10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball four times for 17 yards. That’s the kind of usage I can get behind. Samuel has always had the upside for games just like this, but injuries have held him back. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Washington, but leading the team in targets and getting four rushing attempts is too good to pass on the waiver wire.

Don’t go chasing these waterfalls

Howard caught two touchdowns after just recently being added to the Texans. That’s a pretty nice start to be sure and Howard has always had great upside. The question is, will he start seeing more than 12 snaps in a game? Maybe, but I don’t think I’ll use waiver priority on him unless I’m in a 2TE league.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Ravens

Duvernay is a another pass catcher who caught two touchdowns, catching all four of his targets for 54 yards and the touchdowns. Duvernay played on 29 snaps out of a possible 56, while Mark Andrews played 47 and Rashod Bateman 37, per PFF. The Ravens want to run the ball and it will be difficult to give three pass catchers enough targets to keep them fantasy relevant. I only want Bateman and Andrews for the time being.

Taysom Hill, QB/TE/RB, Saints

We thought maybe Hill’s gadgety ways were over with Sean Payton gone, but he once again made his presence known in Week 1 under head coach Dennis Allen. Hill ended up carrying the ball four times for 81 yards and a touchdown and catching his one target for two yards. The fantasy points were nice, but the usage was not. He’s going to be put in good situations when he gets touches, but five touches is not going to cut it in fantasy week in and week out.