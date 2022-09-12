What Week 1 tells us about Ravens wide receivers in fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens made quick work of the New York Jets today, going up 24-3 by the end of the third quarter and allowing just nine points from the Jets.

Fantasy football analysis: Ravens WRs Bateman, Duvernay

Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay both saw a lot of action on the field on Sunday, with Bateman in for 37 snaps and Duvernay playing for 29.

Bateman brought in just two receptions for a major 59 yards, with Duvernay grabbing four for 54 yards. Duvernay was on the field for plenty of two-WR sets, but rarely for one-wide receiver sets, and Lamar Jackson leaned on his tight ends for targets on Sunday as well.

Week 2 recommendation

TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are probably better bets for Baltimore targets in their matchup against the Dolphins next week than either WR. Duvernay’s absence in single-WR sets isn’t promising for his playing time, and while Bateman played 37 snaps, he only finished with two receptions.

It’s probably a good call to sit these two next week against a Dolphins defense that held the Patriots to seven points.