What Week 1 tells us about Colts wide receivers in fantasy football

The Indianapolis Colts finished their season opener in a 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans today despite out-gaining them on offense by 212 yards.

Fantasy football analysis: Colts WRs Michael Pittman, Jr., Ashton Dulin

Michael Pittman, Jr. made a significant impact on the Colts offensive side today, taking in nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown over 81 snaps. Parris Campbell played the second-most snaps (65), but finished with similar numbers to Ashton Dulin, who played just 28 snaps.

Dulin finished with three receptions for 46 yards, and Campbell finished with three for 37.

Week 2 recommendation

Pittman, Jr. should be a fantasy lock next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the receivers’ side. Dulin and Campbell have been sharing the rest and, barring a Pittman injury, could probably sit at WR for this next week if the Colts continue to stick with their Pittman-heavy offensive scheme. Until someone breaks out of the pack, Pittman is the only fantasy hold.