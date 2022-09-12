Pick on the Total for the Astros-Tigers game on September 12

The Houston Astros go to Detroit coming off of a 12 run outburst to finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels and will look to stay hot against the Tigers on Monday.

Houston Astros (-195, 7) vs. Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, who has made just 12 starts this season between off-field dealings and injury, and has given out a career 3.7 walks per nine innings with his 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings being his lowest since his rookie season.

The Tigers bullpen behind Rodriguez has a 5.03 ERA since the beginning of the month of August, which ranks 26th in the league, and Rodriguez has not been in good recent form, allowing at least three runs in three of his last five games.

The Tigers offense ranks last in the MLB in runs scored, but enters having scored at least four runs in four of their last five games and is facing a starting pitcher in Framber Valdez that has had command issues.

Valdez has allowed at least three walks in four of his last six starts, which could lead to his streak of going at least six innings pitched in 23 straight starts in question.

With the Astros fifth in the league in home runs per game, Monday’s series opener will have plenty of runs.

The Play: Astros vs. Tigers Over 7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.