Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 1

The NFL season is officially underway and 15 of the first 16 games are a wrap. Week 1 wraps up with Monday Night Football featuring the Broncos and Seahawks, but we already have plenty to unwrap from the first week of the season.

The most notable piece of news is the report that Dak Prescott is going to miss 6-8 weeks with a hand injury that will require surgery. Cooper Rush will replace him in the starting lineup unless the Cowboys go outside the organization for a veteran option. While notable, this is proving to not be significant for Super Bowl odds for the time being at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys were +2200 to win the Super Bowl prior to Week 1 and remain so even after word of Dak’s injury. That might speak as much to the state of the Cowboys and their offensive line (and other) woes, as well as maybe their chances of still winning an NFC East division that remains a big question.

The Eagles and 49ers were big movers in opposite directions. The Eagles improved from +2200 to +1600 while the 49ers dropped from +1600 to +2200. Philadelphia held off a Lions comeback and looked impressive on offense. Jalen Hurts was a big question for them this offseason and he got off to an explosive start. Meanwhile, the 49ers looked awful in their opener against the Bears. Even though the rain bogged things down, they made too many mistakes and have a lot to sort out moving forward.

Further down, the Steelers and Patriots also made big moves in opposite directions. Pittsburgh improved from +9000 to +7000 thanks to their overtime win in Cincinnati. Their offense remains a problem, especially with Najee Harris dealing with an injury, but their defense was dominant, forcing Joe Burrow into a career-worst five turnovers. Down in Miami, the Patriots looked atrocious and now there is word that Mac Jones is dealing with a back injury. It’s no surprise they saw their odds drop from +5000 to +7000.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 2, and how they compare with Week 1.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Buffalo Bills +550 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 New England Patriots +5000 +7000 Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 New York Giants +13000 +13000 New York Jets +13000 +20000 Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 Houston Texans +25000 +20000

