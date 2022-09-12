Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 1

The NFL season is officially underway and 15 of the first 16 games are a wrap. Week 1 wraps up with Monday Night Football featuring the Broncos and Seahawks, but we already have plenty to unwrap from the first week of the season.
The most notable piece of news is the report that Dak Prescott is going to miss 6-8 weeks with a hand injury that will require surgery. Cooper Rush will replace him in the starting lineup unless the Cowboys go outside the organization for a veteran option. While notable, this is proving to not be significant for Super Bowl odds for the time being at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys were +2200 to win the Super Bowl prior to Week 1 and remain so even after word of Dak’s injury. That might speak as much to the state of the Cowboys and their offensive line (and other) woes, as well as maybe their chances of still winning an NFC East division that remains a big question.
The Eagles and 49ers were big movers in opposite directions. The Eagles improved from +2200 to +1600 while the 49ers dropped from +1600 to +2200. Philadelphia held off a Lions comeback and looked impressive on offense. Jalen Hurts was a big question for them this offseason and he got off to an explosive start. Meanwhile, the 49ers looked awful in their opener against the Bears. Even though the rain bogged things down, they made too many mistakes and have a lot to sort out moving forward.
Further down, the Steelers and Patriots also made big moves in opposite directions. Pittsburgh improved from +9000 to +7000 thanks to their overtime win in Cincinnati. Their offense remains a problem, especially with Najee Harris dealing with an injury, but their defense was dominant, forcing Joe Burrow into a career-worst five turnovers. Down in Miami, the Patriots looked atrocious and now there is word that Mac Jones is dealing with a back injury. It’s no surprise they saw their odds drop from +5000 to +7000.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 2, and how they compare with Week 1.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 2
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+700
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+1300
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+800
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|+1500
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+1300
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|+1800
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+1700
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+2500
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+1600
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|+2500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+2500
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|+5000
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+3000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|+3500
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|+7000
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|+6000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|+7000
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|+15000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+13000
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+13000
|New York Jets
|+13000
|+20000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|+13000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.