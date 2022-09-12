What odds tell is about NFL offensive rookie of the year race after Week 1

Football is finally here, and we got to watch several of this year’s draft picks make an immediate impact in their NFL debuts during Week 1. The strong wide receiver class of 2022 stood out in particular, with Jahan Dotson, Chris Olave, and Drake London seeing plenty of snaps over the weekend.

We take a look at Offensive Rookie of the Year oddss after Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 10 OROY candidates after Week 1

1. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

In his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dotson brought in two touchdown catches, including the game winner, and ended with a total of three receptions for 40 yards. Dotson is making an immediate impact with Washington and is currently at +900 odds for the OROY.

2. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens had a slow day in the Steelers’ overtime victory over the Bengals. Coming onto a team with established WRs and TEs is tough, even for a rookie as talented as Pickens, who only had one reception on Sunday for three yards. Nevertheless, he remains at +900 alongside Dotson for the OROY award after Week 1.

3. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons may have lost their opener against the Saints, but No. 8 overall pick London emerged as a huge winner after Week 1. He led the Atlanta receiving corps on Sunday, connecting with Marcus Mariota for five receptions and 74 yards. He’s currently listed at +1000 for OROY.

4. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

Pierce ended the Texans’ tie against the Colts with 11 carries for 33 yards and one six-yard reception, though he played just 20 snaps compared to Rex Burkhead’s 48 snaps. The Colts run defense held Houston to just 77 yards, forcing them to call more passing formations where they used the more experienced Burkhead to pass protect. Pierce is currently at +1000 for OROY.

5. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave’s highlight on Sunday was a two-point conversion reception that ended up being the difference between a win and going to overtime for the Saints. He was targeted three times and caught all three passes, racking up 41 yards in his NFL debut amid a very talented receiving group, and his OROY odds are currently set at +1000.

6. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Packers had a tough start to their season in Week 1, putting up just seven points agains the Vikings, but their WRs showed out. The Packers receiving corps has been the subject of much preseason hype, and rookie Doubs ended with four receptions for 37 yards and an 11-yard carry, splitting snaps with Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb. He’s at +1100 after Week 1 for OROY honors.

7. Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

Robinson did not play. He is on the injured reserve list after being shot twice several weeks ago in an attempted robbery. He is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season while recovering. His OROY odds are at +1200.

8. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

In the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Moore brought in just one reception for 30 yards. His odds for OROY are currently at +1200.

9. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett did not play against the Bengals on Sunday, sitting behind starter Mitch Trubisky as Pittsburgh pulled off a close win in OT. He’s at +1400 for OROY honors after Week 1.

10. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys

Tolbert was a healthy scratch in the Cowboys’ loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. His OROY odds are currently at +1600.