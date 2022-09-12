Biggest overnight movement in NFL odds for Week 2 following Week 1 Sunday

The NFL wraps up Week 1 tonight with Monday Night Football, but otherwise, it’s time to start looking ahead to Week 2. DraftKings Sportsbook re-opened Week 2 odds Sunday evening, and we’ve already started to see some notable movement. Below you’ll see what the odds re-opened at last night before Sunday Night Football and where they now sit late Monday morning.
Two games remain off the board for the time being. The Cowboys-Bengals game is down because of the Dak Prescott injury. The Cowboys were a 2.5-point favorite last night before SNF, and it’s safe to say Cooper Rush will move them into underdog status. Also, Bucs-Saints is down at the moment. Alvin Kamara went to the locker room with an injury and while he later told the media he’s good coming out of Week 1, it’s possible the book is waiting for more info on the Saints' most explosive player.
Other than that, we’ve seen some big movement in a few games. The Patriots re-opened last night as a one-point underdog, but that has moved in a hurry and they are now a 1.5-point favorite. Mac Jones suffered a back injury in their Week 1 loss to Miami, but reports later indicated X-rays came back negative.
We primarily saw overnight movement on totals. Commanders-Lions went up from 46.5 to 48.5, Ravens-Dolphins dropped from 45.5 to 43.5, Jets-Browns went from 43 to 40.5, and Vikings-Eagles increased from 48.5 to 50.5.
Here’s a full list of line movement after 12 hours.
Chargers vs. Chiefs
Sep 12
Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Chargers +150
Sep 11
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 54
Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140
Colts vs. Jaguars
Sep 12
Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Colts -205, Jaguars +175
Sep 11
Point spread: Colts -4
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Colts -180, Jaguars +155
Dolphins vs. Ravens
Sep 12
Point spread: Ravens -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160
Sep 11
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160
Bucs vs. Saints
Sep 12
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Sep 11
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Saints +115
Patriots vs. Steelers
Sep 12
Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105
Sep 11
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers -105
Jets vs. Browns
Sep 12
Point spread: Browns -6.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Browns -260, Jets +220
Sep 11
Point spread: Browns -6.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200
Panthers vs. Giants
Sep 12
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Giants -135, Panthers +115
Sep 11
Point spread: Giants -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100
Commanders vs. Lions
Sep 12
Point spread: Lions -2
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Lions -125, Commanders +105
Sep 11
Point spread: Lions -2
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Lions -130, Commanders +110
Seahawks vs. 49ers
Sep 12
Point spread: 49ers -9
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: N/A
Sep 11
Point spread: 49ers -8.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: 49ers -315, Seahawks +260
Falcons vs. Rams
Sep 12
Point spread: Rams -10
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -700, Falcons +510
Sep 11
Point spread: Rams -11
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Rams -460, Falcons +370
Cardinals vs. Raiders
Sep 12
Point spread: Raiders -3.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Raiders -190, Cardinals +160
Sep 11
Point spread: Raiders -3.5
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Raiders -170, Cardinals +145
Texans vs. Broncos
Sep 12
Point spread: Broncos -10
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -460, Texans +370
Sep 11
Point spread: Broncos -10.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Broncos -410, Texans +330
Bengals vs. Cowboys
Sep 12
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 11
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105
Bears vs. Packers
Sep 12
Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Packers -410, Bears +330
Sep 11
Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Packers -345, Bears +285
Titans vs. Bills
Sep 12
Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bills -460, Titans +370
Sep 11
Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +300
Vikings vs. Eagles
Sep 12
Point spread: Eagles -2
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110
Sep 11
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -145, Vikings +125
