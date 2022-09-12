Biggest overnight movement in NFL odds for Week 2 following Week 1 Sunday

The NFL wraps up Week 1 tonight with Monday Night Football, but otherwise, it’s time to start looking ahead to Week 2. DraftKings Sportsbook re-opened Week 2 odds Sunday evening, and we’ve already started to see some notable movement. Below you’ll see what the odds re-opened at last night before Sunday Night Football and where they now sit late Monday morning.

Two games remain off the board for the time being. The Cowboys-Bengals game is down because of the Dak Prescott injury. The Cowboys were a 2.5-point favorite last night before SNF, and it’s safe to say Cooper Rush will move them into underdog status. Also, Bucs-Saints is down at the moment. Alvin Kamara went to the locker room with an injury and while he later told the media he’s good coming out of Week 1, it’s possible the book is waiting for more info on the Saints' most explosive player.

Other than that, we’ve seen some big movement in a few games. The Patriots re-opened last night as a one-point underdog, but that has moved in a hurry and they are now a 1.5-point favorite. Mac Jones suffered a back injury in their Week 1 loss to Miami, but reports later indicated X-rays came back negative.

We primarily saw overnight movement on totals. Commanders-Lions went up from 46.5 to 48.5, Ravens-Dolphins dropped from 45.5 to 43.5, Jets-Browns went from 43 to 40.5, and Vikings-Eagles increased from 48.5 to 50.5.

Here’s a full list of line movement after 12 hours.

Sep 12

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Chargers +150

Sep 11

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -165, Chargers +140

Sep 12

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Colts -205, Jaguars +175

Sep 11

Point spread: Colts -4

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -180, Jaguars +155

Sep 12

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Sep 11

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Dolphins +160

Sep 12

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Sep 11

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Saints +115

Sep 12

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

Sep 11

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers -105

Sep 12

Point spread: Browns -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -260, Jets +220

Sep 11

Point spread: Browns -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Browns -240, Jets +200

Sep 12

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Giants -135, Panthers +115

Sep 11

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Giants -120, Panthers +100

Sep 12

Point spread: Lions -2

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -125, Commanders +105

Sep 11

Point spread: Lions -2

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Lions -130, Commanders +110

Sep 12

Point spread: 49ers -9

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: N/A

Sep 11

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -315, Seahawks +260

Sep 12

Point spread: Rams -10

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -700, Falcons +510

Sep 11

Point spread: Rams -11

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -460, Falcons +370

Sep 12

Point spread: Raiders -3.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Raiders -190, Cardinals +160

Sep 11

Point spread: Raiders -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Raiders -170, Cardinals +145

Sep 12

Point spread: Broncos -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -460, Texans +370

Sep 11

Point spread: Broncos -10.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos -410, Texans +330

Sep 12

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 11

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Bengals +105

Sep 12

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -410, Bears +330

Sep 11

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -345, Bears +285

Sep 12

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -460, Titans +370

Sep 11

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Bills -365, Titans +300

Sep 12

Point spread: Eagles -2

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130, Vikings +110

Sep 11

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -145, Vikings +125

