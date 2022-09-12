 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 Fortinet Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Fortinet Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR will hold open the 2022-23 with the Fortinet Championship from the North Course on the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The tournament starts Thursday, September 15 and will run through Sunday, September 18.

Max Homa won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, holding off Maverick McNealy by a stroke and taking home the $1.26 million first-place prize. Homa is back this week, the only member of the US President’s Cup team to make the trip to Napa and then to Quail Hollow in Charlotte next week.

Homa is the favorite on the odds board as well, checking in at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday morning. Hideki Matsuyama (+1600), Corey Conners (+1600), McNealy (+2200) and Cameron Davis (+2200) round out the top five favorites to win.

Fortinet Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Max Homa +1000 +250 +125
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 +400 +225
Corey Conners +1600 +400 +225
Maverick McNealy +2200 +600 +260
Cameron Davis +2200 +600 +260
Sahith Theegala +2800 +700 +330
Taylor Pendrith +3000 +750 +350
Davis Riley +3500 +800 +400
Emiliano Grillo +4000 +850 +450
Alex Noren +4500 +900 +500
Denny McCarthy +4500 +900 +500
Brendan Steele +4500 +900 +500
Andrew Putnam +5000 +1000 +550
Troy Merritt +5000 +1000 +550
Tom Hoge +5000 +1000 +550
Taylor Montgomery +5000 +1000 +550
Chris Kirk +5000 +1000 +550
Thomas Detry +5000 +1000 +550
Gary Woodland +6000 +1200 +600
Justin Suh +6000 +1200 +600
Trey Mullinax +6000 +1200 +600
Taylor Moore +6000 +1200 +600
Chez Reavie +6000 +1200 +600
Matt Kuchar +6500 +1200 +650
Alex Smalley +6500 +1200 +650
Webb Simpson +6500 +1200 +650
Wyndham Clark +6500 +1200 +650
J.J. Spaun +7500 +1400 +700
Adam Long +7500 +1400 +700
David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +700
Jason Day +8000 +1600 +700
Cameron Champ +8000 +1600 +700
Brendon Todd +10000 +1800 +800
Mark Hubbard +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +800
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1800 +800
Justin Lower +10000 +1800 +800
Nick Hardy +10000 +1800 +800
Carl Yuan +10000 +1800 +800
Stephan Jaeger +11000 +1800 +800
Adam Svensson +11000 +1800 +800
Martin Laird +11000 +1800 +800
Chesson Hadley +11000 +1800 +800
Michael Thompson +11000 +1800 +800
Callum Tarren +11000 +1800 +800
C.T. Pan +13000 +2000 +900
Matthew NeSmith +13000 +2000 +900
Beau Hossler +13000 +2000 +900
Brandon Wu +13000 +2000 +900
Austin Eckroat +13000 +2000 +900
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900
Luke List +13000 +2000 +900
Lee Hodges +13000 +2000 +900
Zac Blair +13000 +2000 +900
Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900
Peter Malnati +13000 +2000 +900
John Huh +13000 +2000 +900
Christopher Gotterup +13000 +2000 +900
Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900
Charley Hoffman +13000 +2000 +900
Cameron Percy +13000 +2000 +900
Tyler Duncan +13000 +2000 +900
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900
Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900
Matti Schmid +15000 +2500 +1000
Hayden Buckley +15000 +2500 +1000
Austin Cook +15000 +2500 +1000
Harris English +15000 +2500 +1000
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1000
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1000
Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1000
Robby Shelton +15000 +2500 +1000
Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1000
Doc Redman +15000 +2500 +1000
Will Gordon +15000 +2500 +1000
Michael Kim +15000 +2500 +1000
James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1000
Henrik Norlander +18000 +2800 +1200
Seong-Hyeon Kim +18000 +2800 +1200
Scott Piercy +18000 +2800 +1200
Matt Wallace +18000 +2800 +1200
Ben Taylor +18000 +2800 +1200
Ben Martin +18000 +2800 +1200
Augusto Nunez +18000 +2800 +1200
Sam Stevens +18000 +2800 +1200
Harry Hall +18000 +2800 +1200
Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200
Zecheng Dou +18000 +2800 +1200
M.J. Daffue +18000 +2800 +1200
Doug Ghim +18000 +2800 +1200
Philip Knowles +18000 +2800 +1200
Kevin Roy +18000 +2800 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +2800 +1200
Danny Willett +18000 +2800 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +18000 +2800 +1200
Joel Dahmen +18000 +2800 +1200
Nate Lashley +18000 +2800 +1200
Brian Stuard +20000 +2800 +1400
Sam Ryder +20000 +2800 +1400
Richy Werenski +20000 +2800 +1400
Carson Young +25000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600
Matthias Schwab +25000 +3500 +1600
Byeonghun An +25000 +3500 +1600
Ben Griffin +25000 +3500 +1600
Vincent Norrman +25000 +3500 +1600
Davis Thompson +25000 +3500 +1600
Paul Haley +25000 +3500 +1600
Kelly Kraft +25000 +3500 +1600
David Lingmerth +25000 +3500 +1600
John Augenstein +25000 +3500 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +30000 +4000 +2000
Brandon Matthews +30000 +4000 +2000
Harry Higgs +30000 +4000 +2000
Scott Harrington +30000 +4000 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +4000 +2000
Ryan Moore +30000 +4000 +2000
Ryan Armour +30000 +4000 +2000
Erik Barnes +30000 +4000 +2000
Kyle Westmoreland +30000 +4000 +2000
Eric Cole +30000 +4000 +2000
Robert Streb +30000 +4000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Yu +30000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Tway +30000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Chappell +30000 +4000 +2000
Trevor Cone +30000 +4000 +2000
Danny Lee +30000 +4000 +2000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000 +4000 +2000
Tyson Alexander +30000 +4000 +2000
Brent Grant +30000 +4000 +2000
Tano Goya +30000 +4000 +2000
Max McGreevy +50000 +6500 +3500
Sung Kang +50000 +6500 +3500
Brandon Hagy +50000 +6500 +3500
Anders Albertson +50000 +6500 +3500
Andrew Landry +50000 +6500 +3500
Scott de Borba +50000 +6500 +3500
Garrick Higgo +50000 +6500 +3500
Ryan Brehm +50000 +6500 +3500
Dylan Wu +50000 +6500 +3500
Kyle Ramey +50000 +6500 +3500
Kyle Stanley +50000 +6500 +3500
Trevor Werbylo +50000 +6500 +3500
Chris Stroud +50000 +6500 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +6500 +3500
Jimmy Walker +50000 +6500 +3500
Jim Herman +50000 +6500 +3500
Jason Dufner +50000 +6500 +3500
Jacob Bridgeman +50000 +6500 +3500

