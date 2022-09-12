Opening odds for 2022 Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR will hold open the 2022-23 with the Fortinet Championship from the North Course on the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The tournament starts Thursday, September 15 and will run through Sunday, September 18.

Max Homa won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, holding off Maverick McNealy by a stroke and taking home the $1.26 million first-place prize. Homa is back this week, the only member of the US President’s Cup team to make the trip to Napa and then to Quail Hollow in Charlotte next week.

Homa is the favorite on the odds board as well, checking in at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday morning. Hideki Matsuyama (+1600), Corey Conners (+1600), McNealy (+2200) and Cameron Davis (+2200) round out the top five favorites to win.

Fortinet Championship Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Max Homa +1000 +250 +125 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 +400 +225 Corey Conners +1600 +400 +225 Maverick McNealy +2200 +600 +260 Cameron Davis +2200 +600 +260 Sahith Theegala +2800 +700 +330 Taylor Pendrith +3000 +750 +350 Davis Riley +3500 +800 +400 Emiliano Grillo +4000 +850 +450 Alex Noren +4500 +900 +500 Denny McCarthy +4500 +900 +500 Brendan Steele +4500 +900 +500 Andrew Putnam +5000 +1000 +550 Troy Merritt +5000 +1000 +550 Tom Hoge +5000 +1000 +550 Taylor Montgomery +5000 +1000 +550 Chris Kirk +5000 +1000 +550 Thomas Detry +5000 +1000 +550 Gary Woodland +6000 +1200 +600 Justin Suh +6000 +1200 +600 Trey Mullinax +6000 +1200 +600 Taylor Moore +6000 +1200 +600 Chez Reavie +6000 +1200 +600 Matt Kuchar +6500 +1200 +650 Alex Smalley +6500 +1200 +650 Webb Simpson +6500 +1200 +650 Wyndham Clark +6500 +1200 +650 J.J. Spaun +7500 +1400 +700 Adam Long +7500 +1400 +700 David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +700 Jason Day +8000 +1600 +700 Cameron Champ +8000 +1600 +700 Brendon Todd +10000 +1800 +800 Mark Hubbard +10000 +1800 +800 Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +800 Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1800 +800 Justin Lower +10000 +1800 +800 Nick Hardy +10000 +1800 +800 Carl Yuan +10000 +1800 +800 Stephan Jaeger +11000 +1800 +800 Adam Svensson +11000 +1800 +800 Martin Laird +11000 +1800 +800 Chesson Hadley +11000 +1800 +800 Michael Thompson +11000 +1800 +800 Callum Tarren +11000 +1800 +800 C.T. Pan +13000 +2000 +900 Matthew NeSmith +13000 +2000 +900 Beau Hossler +13000 +2000 +900 Brandon Wu +13000 +2000 +900 Austin Eckroat +13000 +2000 +900 Austin Smotherman +13000 +2000 +900 Luke List +13000 +2000 +900 Lee Hodges +13000 +2000 +900 Zac Blair +13000 +2000 +900 Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900 Peter Malnati +13000 +2000 +900 John Huh +13000 +2000 +900 Christopher Gotterup +13000 +2000 +900 Nick Taylor +13000 +2000 +900 Charley Hoffman +13000 +2000 +900 Cameron Percy +13000 +2000 +900 Tyler Duncan +13000 +2000 +900 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900 Michael Gligic +13000 +2000 +900 Matti Schmid +15000 +2500 +1000 Hayden Buckley +15000 +2500 +1000 Austin Cook +15000 +2500 +1000 Harris English +15000 +2500 +1000 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1000 Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1000 Vincent Whaley +15000 +2500 +1000 Robby Shelton +15000 +2500 +1000 Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1000 Doc Redman +15000 +2500 +1000 Will Gordon +15000 +2500 +1000 Michael Kim +15000 +2500 +1000 James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1000 Henrik Norlander +18000 +2800 +1200 Seong-Hyeon Kim +18000 +2800 +1200 Scott Piercy +18000 +2800 +1200 Matt Wallace +18000 +2800 +1200 Ben Taylor +18000 +2800 +1200 Ben Martin +18000 +2800 +1200 Augusto Nunez +18000 +2800 +1200 Sam Stevens +18000 +2800 +1200 Harry Hall +18000 +2800 +1200 Adam Schenk +18000 +2800 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200 Zecheng Dou +18000 +2800 +1200 M.J. Daffue +18000 +2800 +1200 Doug Ghim +18000 +2800 +1200 Philip Knowles +18000 +2800 +1200 Kevin Roy +18000 +2800 +1200 Patton Kizzire +18000 +2800 +1200 Danny Willett +18000 +2800 +1200 Joseph Bramlett +18000 +2800 +1200 Joel Dahmen +18000 +2800 +1200 Nate Lashley +18000 +2800 +1200 Brian Stuard +20000 +2800 +1400 Sam Ryder +20000 +2800 +1400 Richy Werenski +20000 +2800 +1400 Carson Young +25000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +25000 +3500 +1600 Matthias Schwab +25000 +3500 +1600 Byeonghun An +25000 +3500 +1600 Ben Griffin +25000 +3500 +1600 Vincent Norrman +25000 +3500 +1600 Davis Thompson +25000 +3500 +1600 Paul Haley +25000 +3500 +1600 Kelly Kraft +25000 +3500 +1600 David Lingmerth +25000 +3500 +1600 John Augenstein +25000 +3500 +1600 Brandt Snedeker +30000 +4000 +2000 Brandon Matthews +30000 +4000 +2000 Harry Higgs +30000 +4000 +2000 Scott Harrington +30000 +4000 +2000 Harrison Endycott +30000 +4000 +2000 Ryan Moore +30000 +4000 +2000 Ryan Armour +30000 +4000 +2000 Erik Barnes +30000 +4000 +2000 Kyle Westmoreland +30000 +4000 +2000 Eric Cole +30000 +4000 +2000 Robert Streb +30000 +4000 +2000 Kramer Hickok +30000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Yu +30000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Tway +30000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Chappell +30000 +4000 +2000 Trevor Cone +30000 +4000 +2000 Danny Lee +30000 +4000 +2000 Nicolas Echavarria +30000 +4000 +2000 Tyson Alexander +30000 +4000 +2000 Brent Grant +30000 +4000 +2000 Tano Goya +30000 +4000 +2000 Max McGreevy +50000 +6500 +3500 Sung Kang +50000 +6500 +3500 Brandon Hagy +50000 +6500 +3500 Anders Albertson +50000 +6500 +3500 Andrew Landry +50000 +6500 +3500 Scott de Borba +50000 +6500 +3500 Garrick Higgo +50000 +6500 +3500 Ryan Brehm +50000 +6500 +3500 Dylan Wu +50000 +6500 +3500 Kyle Ramey +50000 +6500 +3500 Kyle Stanley +50000 +6500 +3500 Trevor Werbylo +50000 +6500 +3500 Chris Stroud +50000 +6500 +3500 Nick Watney +50000 +6500 +3500 Jimmy Walker +50000 +6500 +3500 Jim Herman +50000 +6500 +3500 Jason Dufner +50000 +6500 +3500 Jacob Bridgeman +50000 +6500 +3500

