Opening odds for 2022 Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR will hold open the 2022-23 with the Fortinet Championship from the North Course on the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The tournament starts Thursday, September 15 and will run through Sunday, September 18.
Max Homa won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, holding off Maverick McNealy by a stroke and taking home the $1.26 million first-place prize. Homa is back this week, the only member of the US President’s Cup team to make the trip to Napa and then to Quail Hollow in Charlotte next week.
Congratulations to Max Homa winner of the Fortinet Championship #teamtrackman #unleashyourpotential @maxhoma23 pic.twitter.com/OPW1dJ0jx1— TrackMan Golf (@TrackManGolf) September 20, 2021
Homa is the favorite on the odds board as well, checking in at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Fortinet Championship, which tees off Thursday morning. Hideki Matsuyama (+1600), Corey Conners (+1600), McNealy (+2200) and Cameron Davis (+2200) round out the top five favorites to win.
Fortinet Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Max Homa
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1600
|+400
|+225
|Corey Conners
|+1600
|+400
|+225
|Maverick McNealy
|+2200
|+600
|+260
|Cameron Davis
|+2200
|+600
|+260
|Sahith Theegala
|+2800
|+700
|+330
|Taylor Pendrith
|+3000
|+750
|+350
|Davis Riley
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+4000
|+850
|+450
|Alex Noren
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Denny McCarthy
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Brendan Steele
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Andrew Putnam
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Troy Merritt
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Tom Hoge
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Taylor Montgomery
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Thomas Detry
|+5000
|+1000
|+550
|Gary Woodland
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Justin Suh
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Trey Mullinax
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Taylor Moore
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Chez Reavie
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|+1200
|+650
|Alex Smalley
|+6500
|+1200
|+650
|Webb Simpson
|+6500
|+1200
|+650
|Wyndham Clark
|+6500
|+1200
|+650
|J.J. Spaun
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Long
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|David Lipsky
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|Jason Day
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Mark Hubbard
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Justin Lower
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Nick Hardy
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Carl Yuan
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Stephan Jaeger
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Svensson
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Martin Laird
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Michael Thompson
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Callum Tarren
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|C.T. Pan
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Zac Blair
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|John Huh
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Christopher Gotterup
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Charley Hoffman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Cameron Percy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Tyler Duncan
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Michael Gligic
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Harris English
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Doc Redman
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Will Gordon
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Henrik Norlander
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Scott Piercy
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Matt Wallace
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ben Taylor
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ben Martin
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Augusto Nunez
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Sam Stevens
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harry Hall
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Zecheng Dou
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|M.J. Daffue
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Philip Knowles
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Kevin Roy
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Danny Willett
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|Richy Werenski
|+20000
|+2800
|+1400
|Carson Young
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Byeonghun An
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ben Griffin
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Vincent Norrman
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Davis Thompson
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Paul Haley
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Lingmerth
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|John Augenstein
|+25000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brandon Matthews
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Scott Harrington
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Erik Barnes
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Yu
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Chappell
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Trevor Cone
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Tyson Alexander
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Tano Goya
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Anders Albertson
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Scott de Borba
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Dylan Wu
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kyle Ramey
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Kyle Stanley
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+50000
|+6500
|+3500
