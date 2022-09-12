Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner will have shoulder surgery, out for season

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner is out for the 2022 season after suffering a high-grade AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of a shocking loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday.

Marcus Freeman reveals that #NotreDame quarterback Tyler Buchner will be lost for the balance of the ‘22 season with left AC injury that will require surgery. Recovery time 4 months. Drew Pyne will start vs. Cal — Irish Illustrated (@timprister) September 12, 2022

The true sophomore quarterback will have to undergo surgery this week. With a projected recovery time of four months, redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne will take over as the team’s starter. Pyne came in for Buchner at the end of the Marshall game after the injury. Buchner threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns against Marshall, and Pyne threw one of each in what has been a very shaky start to the season for the Irish.

Pyne filled in at several key moments in the 2021 season for starter Jack Coan. He led the Irish to a win over Wisconsin and had a career game in a loss to Cincinnati.

Buchner went 10-for-18 for 177 yards in the Irish’s opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago. True freshman Steve Angeli will now be the backup for the Irish.