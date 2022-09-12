 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Premier League will resume play with Matchday 8 following mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II

Seven of the 10 fixtures will be played.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Leicester City’s Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward jumps and clears the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 4, 2022.
The English Premier League will resume play with Matchday 8 following the suspension of Matchday 7 due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Seven of the 10 fixtures will be played, while three will be postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

The Chelsea-Liverpool, Leeds-Manchester United and Brighton-Crystal Palace fixtures will not take place on Matchday 8. The Brighton-Palace fixture was already set to be postponed due to a rail strike.

It was believed the traditional mourning period under Operation Unicorn, which occurs if the Queen passes away in Scotland, is 10 days. In theory, this would have wiped out all the fixtures for Matchday 8. Given the potential scheduling constraints with the World Cup taking place in November, the league has decided to go ahead with play aside from fixtures which will impact events surrounding the monarchy.

Through six matches, Arsenal sit at the top of the table with 15 points. Manchester City and Tottenham are tied for second with 14 points each, while Brighton has been the early surprise this season with 13 points through six matches.

