Disney dips its toe into augmented reality with “Remembering” short on Disney+

Disney, always looking for new and interesting ways to tell stories, has released its first short to include augmented reality as a companion to traditional film/television storytelling.

The short, “Remembering,” stars Brie Larson of Captain Marvel fame as a writer who loses track of an idea when her phone rings. The story follows as the writer’s inner child picks up the lost idea and takes it through the World of Imagination, per Disney. The companion AR app allows viewers to interact with the story, bringing the World of Imagination into their own home.

Disney just released their first AR short film on Disney+ and this is definitely the future of at-home entertainment



via ⁦@BuggeHansen⁩ pic.twitter.com/RFTk5rovv3 — Jake Steinerman (@jasteinerman) September 11, 2022

What do you think? Can AR play a big role in the future of film/television? Or will this be a short-lived gimmick?

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!