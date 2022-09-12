Are RBs Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell worth adding from waiver wire with Najee Harris injury?

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to seal a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, getting their 2022 NFL season off to a great start. However, Pittsburgh did see Najee Harris leave the game with a foot injury. Running back Jaylen Warren replaced Harris for the remainder of the contest, logging three carries for seven yards. He also got one target. With Harris potentially sidelined for Week 2, how should fantasy football managers approach the Steelers backfield?

Steelers RBs Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell: Week 2 waiver wire

Warren would be in line for the start if Harris is out, although it seems like the running back should be fine for Week 2 against the Patriots. Snell is likely out of the picture entirely and should be avoided outside of deep leagues. Chase Claypool also got six carries, so maybe the Steelers don’t have a ton of faith in Warren as a starting running back. Warren would be the player to add if you want to add a running back, but he still might not be worth starting despite the potential volume he could receive.