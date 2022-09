Update: Sutton gets off the schneid and makes a 30 yard reception with less than a minute left in the second quarter.

The connection between Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson that was talked about all preseason, has yet to show up on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Wilson currently has just one completion to a wide receiver, which went for a 67-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy. Sutton has yet to see a target as we close in on halftime.