Geno Smith lands in NFL MVP market after performance vs. Broncos on MNF

None of us truly knew what time it was. Because it was always Geno time. The Seattle Seahawks entered Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 as underdogs at home. The 12th man didn’t matter. The Russell Wilson trade didn’t matter. Geno Smith didn’t matter. The world seemed to underestimate the Seahawks, now led by Smith at QB after letting go of the Super Bowl-winning Wilson during the offseason. All Geno did was outplay Wilson in a huge 17-16 win to start the 2022 NFL season.

As a result, the NFL MVP market shifted DRAMATICALLY thanks to Smith, who joined the fray at +8000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished 23/28 with 195 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 14 yards. Some of those rushes were designed plays. Smith did a great job avoiding pressure most of the night, early on doing so to hit Will Dissly for a 38-yard TD to take a 7-0 lead. The Seahawks didn’t finish strong on offense, but the defense (and major coaching blunders by the Broncos) helped seal the victory.

Now, we’re not saying go bet your 401K on Geno (even though I already did), but he deserves to be in the conversation after helping the Seahawks pick up a big upset win in Week 1. If Smith can keep this up and help Seattle compete for a playoff spot, he’s got a very, very, very outside shot at MVP. The more likely market for Geno is Comeback Player of the Year. Does the NFL have a Most Improved Player? That would also work.