Pick on the Moneyline for the Padres-Mariners game on September 13

The Seattle Mariners enter Tuesday’s clash at home with the San Diego Padres winners of 10 of their last 13 games and will attempt to continue the Padres suspect play.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners (-115, 7.5)

The Padres are 16-17 in their last 33 games and turn to Yu Darvish to improve his road pitching numbers, which are some of the biggest since joining the Padres prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Darvish has allowed opponents to hit .242 off of him on the road with a 4.09 ERA compared to a 2.45 ERA and .177 home opponents batting average and has allowed at least three runs in seven of his last 12 road starts.

The Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert, who enters having thrown 12 scoreless innings in his past two starts with 2.3 walks and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed and a 3.23 ERA for the season.

Gilbert is back up by the league’s best bullpen since July 1 with a 2.71 ERA while the Padres are 23rd in this span with a 4.46 ERA.

The Padres have allowed at least four runs in 12 of their last 16 games, which will take the Mariners streak to four straight wins when Gilbert starts.

The Play: Mariners -115

