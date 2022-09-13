Top kicker pickups from the Week 2 waiver wire

Week 1 of the NFL season is mostly a wrap and you’re probably already looking to make a few acquisitions for your fantasy team through the waiver wire.

There were a few tkickers who had excellent performances in Week 1 that you and your friends probably passed on in your draft. We’ll go over those guys as potential waiver wire pick ups for Week 2.

Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (18%)

Next up — @ LAR, @ SEA, vs. CLE

Outside of the blocked kick at the end of the game, Koo was practically flawless against the Saints on Sunday. He made four-of-five of his field goal attempts and drilled two extra points to earn fantasy managers 19 points on the day.

Koo is currently rostered in just 18% of ESPN leagues, so he should be readily available for you to take off the waiver wire this week.

Cade York, Cleveland Browns (5%)

Next up — vs. NYJ, vs. PIT, @ ATL

York made a heck of a first impression in his NFL debut, booming a 58-yard game-winning field goal to lift the Browns over the Panthers. He made all four of his field goal attempts for the game and nailed both of his extra points to earn fantasy users 16 points for the day.

He’s rostered in just 5% of ESPN leagues and will be readily available for anyone looking to scoop him up off the waiver wire in time for Week 2.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26%)

Next up — @ NO, vs. KC, vs. GB

Succop wasn’t perfect in the Bucs’ Sunday night victory at the Cowboys, but he was still effective. The veteran drilled four-of-five field goals and his lone extra point attempt to earn 15 fantasy points for the evening.

He’s rostered in just 26% of of ESPN leagues and should be highly considered as a waiver wire pick up before the team’s matchup against the Saints in Week 2.