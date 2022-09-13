Top defenses to pick up from the Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire

Week 1 of the NFL season is mostly a wrap and you’re probably already looking to make a few acquisitions for your fantasy team through the waiver wire.

There were a few defense/special teams units who had excellent performances in Week 1 that you and your friends probably passed on in your draft. We’ll go over those guys as potential waiver wire pick ups for Week 2.

Next up — vs. NE, @ CLE, vs. NYJ

The Steelers had the most dominant defensive performance of the weekend, terrorizing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their overtime victory. They ended the opener with seven sacks, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown, earning fantasy users 26 points in standard leagues.

The Steelers D/ST is rostered in 61.2% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so there’s still quite a few leagues where they’re justing sitting on the waiver wire waiting to be picked up

Next up — @ KC, vs. JAC, @ HOU

The Chargers’ defense was flying around and made things extremely difficult for Derek Carr and the Raiders in their victory on Sunday. The team picked of Carr three times, forced three fumbles, and came away with six sacks, netting fantasy users 13 points for Week 1.

The Chargers D/ST is rostered in just 55.5% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so there’s a good chance you could probably find them on your waiver wire this week. They do play the Chiefs on Thursday, but a short week could play in their favor.

Vikings D/ST (3.5%)

Next up — @ PHI, vs. DET, @ NO

One of the biggest surprise performances of Week 1 was the Vikings shutting down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The team allowed just seven points, coming away with four sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery to earn fantasy managers 12 points.

The Vikings D/ST is rostered in just 3.5% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so they will be readily available for you to pick up by next week when they face the Eagles on Monday Night Football.