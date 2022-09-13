Top TE pickups from the Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire

Week 1 of the NFL season is mostly a wrap and you’re probably already looking to make a few acquisitions for your fantasy team through the waiver wire.

There were a few tight ends who had excellent performances in Week 1 that you and your friends probably passed on in your draft. We’ll go over those guys as potential waiver wire pick ups for Week 2.

Next up — @DEN, @CHI, vs. LAC

Howard caught two touchdown passes in from Davis Mills on Sunday total 15.8 fantasy points in standard leagues. He originally signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason but was released following the conclusion of the preseason. Howard visited a few teams like the Bengals before signing on with the Texans last Friday. After Sunday’s performance, he poses to be a valuable red zone threat for Houston moving forward.

Howard is currently rostered in just 0.3% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so he’ll be readily available for anyone who’s seeking him out this week.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (3.8%)

Next up — vs. TB, @CAR, vs. MIN

Hill is technically listed as a tight end but as we all know, the Saints use can use him basically anywhere on the field. He caught just one pass for two yards in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Falcons, but led the team in rushing with 81 yards and a touchdown. Get those fantasy points however you can get them and he earned 14.3 points for fantasy users in standard leagues who were savvy enough to start him.

Hill is rostered in just 3.8% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so he’s ripe for the taking this week as the Saints host the Bucs.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (13.5%)

Next up — @KC, vs. JAC, @HOU

Everett made an impact in the Chargers’ season-opening win over the Raiders on Sunday, catching three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. That performance earned fantasy managers 11.4 points in standard leagues and his value can increase if he remains a big-play target for Justin Herbert.

He is rostered in just 13.5% of fantasy leagues on ESPN, so he’ll be available for when the team takes on the Chiefs this Thursday night.