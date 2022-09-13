Top-5 Week 2 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Week 1 was a wild way to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season. There were injuries on both sides of the ball, but none were bigger than TJ Watt likely tearing his pec. Now, this only affects your fantasy football league if you are in an IDP league. For standard fantasy football leagues, there were still plenty of injuries to RB Eli Mitchell and RB Najee Harris, who will need to be monitored throughout the week to see the severity of their injuries. Whether it was due to injury or surprising usage in their offense, there are some seemingly fantasy relevant players likely out on your waiver wire.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 2 waiver wire claims.

Jeff Wilson Jr.: RB, San Francisco 49ers

Next up — vs. SEA, @ DEN, vs. LAR

Wilson Jr. is likely the next man up in the San Francisco backfield. He was the backup running back on Sunday and took over for Mitchell when he went down with his injury. He finished with nine carries for 22 yards and caught both of his targets for an additional eight yards. Wilson is only rostered in 3.5% of ESPN leagues.

Devin Duvernay: WR, Baltimore Ravens

Next up — vs. MIA, @ NE, vs. BUF

If you asked, “well, who is Lamar Jackson even going to throw to” in the offseason as I did, we may have our answer. In the team’s Week 1 game against the New York Jets, Duvernay popped off. He brought in all four of his targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns. While his success could be attributed to a poor Jets secondary, he is worth an add in case this wasn’t a fluke. Duvernay is rostered in only 2.3% of ESPN leagues.

OJ Howard: TE, Houston Texans

Next up — @ DEN, @ CHI, vs. LAC

Well, it seems to be a good thing that the deal with Cincinnati never panned out for Howard. He found himself in a favorable landing spot and didn’t disappoint as the Texans took on the Indianapolis Colts. The game may have ended in a tie, but Howard ended with a great game. He only caught two passes, but they were for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He should be worked into the game plan more regularly moving forward. After moving around in free agency, Howard is rostered in only 0.3% of ESPN leagues.

Curtis Samuel: WR, Washington Commanders

Next up — @ DET, vs. PHI, @ DAL

When looking at the Commanders' box score, you will see that Terry McLaurin had 58 yards and a touchdown, and the rookie Jahan Dotson has three receptions and two touchdowns. The under-the-radar stat line was Samuel, who was targeted a whopping 11 times. He brought in eight of those receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. If you are in any type of points per reception league, he should be a player to target. Samuel is rostered in only 8.5% of leagues.

Jaylen Warren: RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Next up — vs. NE, @ CLE (TNF), vs. NYJ

Warren is mainly just included here as the fill-in for Harris if he were to miss any time. The Steelers' offense is not great, and their offensive line is even worse. I wouldn’t have Warren high up on your waiver priority list but could be worth an add if Harris isn't able to play next week. The team could always turn back to Benny Snell, though, so it could be a committee. Warren finished with three carries for seven yards and could not bring in his lone target. He is available in over 98% of ESPN leagues.