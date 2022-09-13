 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D/ST rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season! Week 1 is wrapped up and it’s time to start getting our Week 2 lineups together. As usual, streaming D/ST’s is a viable option, so don’t get too upset if your defense is up against a stud offense this week.

Quarterback injuries

Zach Wilson remains out, so Joe Flacco will get the start against the Cleveland Browns. Flacco is always a good QB to target your D/ST with.

Dak Prescott is out for 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury. His backup Cooper Rush will be someone to target with you defenses.

Streaming options

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals held the Steelers down all game, but their offense let them down by turning the ball over with five times. This week they take on a demoralized Cowboys team with Cooper Rush at the helm.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns sacked their old QB Baker Mayfield four times and intercepted him once for a decent fantasy total. This week they get Joe Flacco and the Jets.

D/ST rankings for Week 2

