Should you drop James Cook in your fantasy football leagues?

We head into Week 2 of the NFL season where the Buffalo Bills will have another prime time matchup when hosting the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football.

The Bills as a whole looked fantastic in their 31-10 thrashing of the Rams last Thursday but the same couldn’t be said individually for rookie running back James Cook. We’ll go over his performance and whether or not you should keep him on your roster in fantasy football for Week 2.

Fantasy outlook: Bills RB James Cook

Cook fumbled his only carry of the contest in the second quarter and was promptly banished to the bench for the rest of the game. He registered just three offensive snaps for the entire night. Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and Zack Moss handled the bulk of carries for the Bills

That’s a rookie’s nightmare to turn the ball over in their debut and Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been quick to put players into who mishandle the football into the doghouse. After the game, McDermott indicated that this is an experience that Cook will learn from, but it remains to be seen how he’s used moving forward.

Verdict

It doesn’t appear that Cook will receive a significant number of carries for the next several weeks. If you’re scouring the waiver wire for running back depth, I’d let him go for now and try to find him on the wire later if he starts producing.