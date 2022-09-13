Should you drop Cam Akers in your fantasy football leagues?

We head into Week 2 of the NFL season where the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams had a miserable time in their opener last Thursday, getting smashed by the Bills 31-10. One of several guys who didn’t have a good night was running back Cam Akers. We’ll go over his performance and whether or not you should keep him on your roster in fantasy football for Week 2.

Fantasy outlook: Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers registered just three carries for no yards in the loss last Saturday. What’s more concerning is that he logged only 12 snaps for the entire contest as starter Darrell Henderson handled most of the load out of the backfield.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the following day that he would like to see more urgency from Akers on each of his snaps. It appears that he’s already edging towards being in the dog house with the coaching staff.

Verdict

We’ll chalk Akers’ poor play up to a an overall bad night for the defending champs. They got behind really quickly and had to start throwing the ball more to try to get back into the ballgame.

We’d advise fantasy managers to keep Akers on your roster for now, but definitely monitor the situation.