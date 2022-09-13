Best quarterback streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully you were able to start the fantasy football season strong this past weekend. If quarterback is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Carson Wentz, Commanders vs. Lions

Wentz’s debut for the Washington Commanders went well on Sunday as he led the team to a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former No. 2 overall pick three for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, racking up 29.72 points in fantasy football. The Commanders will travel to Detroit on Sunday and given the Lions’ propensity to get into tight, high-scoring games against their opponents, Wentz would be a great option to make a quick start in Week 2.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Rams

Mariota put up some nice numbers in his debut for the Falcons on Sunday, throwing for 215 yards and tallying 72 rushing and a touchdown on the ground. The Rams were torched by the Josh Allen and the Bills last Thursday and while Mariota isn’t Allen, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the former Heisman Trophy winner netting fantasy managers at least 20 fantasy managers. Consider taking him off the wire for this week.

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Panthers

Jones didn’t make that many deep passes against the Titans on Sunday but he was consistent. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and will have an opportunity to improve those numbers against a Panthers team coming off a loss. Consider Jones as a quick pick up for Week 2.