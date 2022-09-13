Best tight end streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

As we head into Week 2 of the NFL, you might be looking to add some new players off the waiver wire.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Engram added up four receptions for 28 yards in the Jags’ season opener on Sunday, and as Jacksonville prepares for a stingy Colts’ run defense that held the Houston Texans to just 77 yards on the ground in Week 1, the Jaguars’ offensive scheme this week should include an open field and a lot of pass formations, which likely points to more targets for Engram.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. NY Jets

With Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed covering Cleveland’s wide receivers next week, Njoku should expect more targets. He brought in just one reception for seven yards in Week 1 in the Browns’ win against the Carolina Panthers, but appeared in 71 of Cleveland’s 80 total snaps. He has the chance to emerge as an impactful member of this offense against the Jets.

Smith started the season opener in a limited role, easing back into play after an August thumb surgery, but he should be playing in more snaps in Week 2 as the Vikings take on an Eagles team with a defense that allowed the Lions to score 35 points. Smith will make his way into the starting tight end role after missing much of the 2021 season with a knee injury and should be a consistent target for Kirk Cousins.