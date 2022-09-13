Best defense streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully you were able to start the fantasy football season strong this past weekend. If D/ST is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Steelers D/ST vs. Patriots

The Steelers had the most dominant defensive performance of the weekend, terrorizing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their overtime victory. They ended the opener with seven sacks, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown, earning fantasy users 26 points in standard leagues.

They’re rostered in just over 60% of leagues and will face a Patriots offense that struggled this past Sunday. If you’re looking for a defense this week and stumble upon them on the waiver wire, take them

Bengals D/ST vs. Cowboys

The Bengals’ D/ST weren’t too shabby themselves in that aforementioned game against the Steelers, yielding just 17 points and coming away with one sack. We’re choosing them for the week because they’re facing a pedestrian Cowboys offense that will be led by Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott. Only 39.7% of leagues have the Bengals’ D/ST rostered and this would be a good week to swoop them up.

Browns D/ST vs. Jets

We’ll complete the AFC North trifecta by including the Browns on this list. The Cleveland defense surrendered 24 points to the Panthers in Week 1, but also came away with four sacks and an interception in the win. Quarterback Zach Wilson is still a question mark for the Jets heading into Week 2 and the Browns could take advantage if it’s Joe Flacco taking snaps. Hunt them on the wire and take them.