Running back PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Running backs with big workloads still remain scarce, as only eight backs were able to hit 20 touches in Week 1. But, we did get one of our premiere backs back into the fold, as Saquon Barkley showed some of his old form, as he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and and caught 6-of-7 targets for 30 more yards. It’s nice to have another old school fantasy back in the group.

Injury news

Elijah Mitchell suffered yet another injury, this time to his knee, and will be out a few weeks. That give Jeff Wilson Jr. a chance to lead the way in San Francisco.

Najee Harris had a foot injury, but initial reports say it won’t be a problem moving forward. We won’t know for sure until the practice reports come out.

Streaming options

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, 49ers

I don’t love Wilson, but he’s show competency in the past and will have a nice matchup with a poor Seattle defense. With Eli Mitchell out, there are currently just two rookie RBs behind Wilson.

Michael Carter, RB, Jets

Carter looked good on Sunday, rushing 10 times for 60 yards and catching 7-of-9 targets for 40 yards. Joe Flacco doesn’t mind checking it down, so Carter should continue to see targets and even if he’s splitting time with Breece Hall, he’s shown that he’s in the lead for touches to start the season.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 2