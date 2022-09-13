Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

The National Football League has one week under its belt and it’s time to move on to Week 2. Week 1 was dominated by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, as he set a Vikings record for most receiving yards in the first half on his way to 9 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. But, there were a few other receivers that put up some crazy numbers, including Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, and A.J. Brown all had huge days to round out the Top 7 PPR wide receivers for Week 1. We are in a golden age for wide receivers.

Injury news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins left Week 1’s game against the Steelers with a concussion. He’ll be in protocol until he’s cleared. We’ll see if he can make it in time for their Week 2 game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin, who injured his hamstring against the Cowboys. He’ll be a out a few weeks and we should see Julio Jones continue to step up in his place, while Mike Evans does his thing as well.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1