 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.&nbsp; Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League has one week under its belt and it’s time to move on to Week 2. Week 1 was dominated by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, as he set a Vikings record for most receiving yards in the first half on his way to 9 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. But, there were a few other receivers that put up some crazy numbers, including Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, and A.J. Brown all had huge days to round out the Top 7 PPR wide receivers for Week 1. We are in a golden age for wide receivers.

Injury news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins left Week 1’s game against the Steelers with a concussion. He’ll be in protocol until he’s cleared. We’ll see if he can make it in time for their Week 2 game against the Cowboys.

Week 2 fantasy football PPR rankings

Flex
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Tight end
D/ST

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin, who injured his hamstring against the Cowboys. He’ll be a out a few weeks and we should see Julio Jones continue to step up in his place, while Mike Evans does his thing as well.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1

More From DraftKings Nation