Tight end PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 2 of the fantasy football season! This is the space where we will lament the lack of fantasy points for tight ends we had hoped were going to have plenty of fantasy points!

But first, there’s Travis Kelce. As the Chiefs No. 1 target, Kelce did his usual thing and went off for 121 yards and a touchdown with eight receptions. He was easily the No. 1 tight end and will continue to be near the top moving forward.

O.J. Howard was the second best fantasy tight end, but he only had two targets and ran just six routes. Of course, those two targets turned into two receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns. This is where I’m supposed to tell you to not chase his hollow fantasy points, so there, I just did.

We want tight ends that get opportunity week in and week out and have a relatively high floor. Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee, Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts and T.J. Hockenson all saw good workloads, even if they couldn’t find the end zone in Week 1.

Injury news

George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury. From his comments, it would seem that he has a good chance to play in Week 2, but we’ll need to see him get on the practice field first.

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 2