How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on September 13

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re now nine days removed from the Worlds Collide pay-per-view and the 2.0 brands continues forward with the UK talent incorporated into the show. A few titles will be on the line this evening.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, September 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

After battling each other Worlds Collide, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed up with Tyler Bate to put down Gallus in the main event. After the match, JD McDonagh came out and sneak attacked Bate before the show went off the air. We’ll see what comes out of this.

It has been one year since Carmelo Hayes captured the North American Championship and tonight he will defend his title against a mystery opponent determined by the NXT fans. Hayes is still riding high after knocking off Ricochet at the ppv and we’ll see if he can keep that momentum rolling tonight.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will put their titles on the line when stepping in the ring with the Creed Brothers. At Worlds Collide, Damon Kemp turned on the Creeds before the end of the match and cost them the opportunity at unifying the belts. Will he or Roderick Strong appear in this match?