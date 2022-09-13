How to watch Champions League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 2

Champions League play moves into the second matchday with the backdrop of Queen Elizabeth’s passing potentially impacting fixtures involving Premier League clubs. We’ll see if Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City ultimately do go ahead with their respective matches. The headline fixture will be played, as Robert Lewandowski faces his former club when Barcelona takes on Bayern Munich.
Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 2 in the 2022-23 Champions League.
Champions League Matchday 2 schedule
Tuesday, September 13
Viktoria Plzen vs. Inter Milan - 12:45 p.m. ET
Sporting CP vs. Tottenham - 12:45 p.m. ET (TBD)
Liverpool vs. Ajax - 3 p.m. ET (TBD)
Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona - 3 p.m. ET
FC Porto vs. Club Brugge - 3 p.m. ET
Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 3 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid - 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, September 14
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celtics - 12:45 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb - 12:45 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Napoli - 3 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg - 3 p.m. ET (TBD)
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET
FC Copenhagen vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Benfica - 3 p.m. ET
Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 p.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3 p.m. ET (TBD)