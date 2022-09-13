Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Champions League group play continues Tuesday with Bayern Munich and Barcelona meeting at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. In a highly competitive Group C, both teams are looking to grab a big result here. Each is coming off a win in the last matchday. The big storyline here is Robert Lewandowski facing his former club as a member of Barcelona. Lewandowski has been on fire this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions for his new club this season.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, September 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -110

Draw: +340

Barcelona: +245

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -110

Barcelona has been flying since a draw against Rayo Vallecano to open up La Liga play, outscoring opponents 20-2. Bayern Munich won its last Champions League match against Inter Milan but came into that contest with two draws. Bayern Munich added another draw against VfB Stuttgart Saturday. Form would say Barcelona, but Bayern Munich at home in a big game is hard to bet against. Take the German giants to flip the script in Lewandowski’s return to Allianz Arena.

