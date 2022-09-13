PPR flex rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season. Week 1 saw a lot of the top fantasy players put up top fantasy points. The Top 7 fantasy point gatherers were Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Cooper Kupp, Josh Allen, Davante Adams, and Ja’Marr Chase. That is what we like to see; good players playing well.

Injury news to monitor

Chris Godwin is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones will likely see the biggest windfall of fantasy upside. The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for about eight weeks due to a thumb injury, so Cooper Rush is now QB1. The Chargers could be without Keenan Allen for their Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs, as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

George Kittle missed Week 1 with a groin injury. He could be back for Week 2 against the Seahawks, but it’s still too early to know. Elijah Mitchell is out for around eight weeks, so Jeff Wilson Jr. will get the RB1 role moving forward.

Week 2 PPR flex rankings