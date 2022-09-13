When is the next LIV Tour event?

The fifth LIV Golf event of 2022 will take place just outside Chicago, Illinois this weekend, running from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 in a shotgun start format.

The golfers will play on the Rich Harvest Farms course in Sugar Grove, Ill., where the 2017 NCAA Golf Championship was hosted. The course is 7,735 yards long, with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155.

The most recent LIV event in Boston ended in a tiebreaker, from which Dustin Johnson emerged victorious. Participating golfers will again be competing for a stake in a $20 million individual purse as well as a $5 million team purse. The first seven events of LIV’s eight-tournament inaugural season all have the same purse, and the eighth will be a matcp play-format team championship.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago:

LIV Golf Chicago Field Player Player Abraham Ancer Anirban Lahiri Bernd Wiesberger Branden Grace Brooks Koepka Bryson Dechambeau Cameron Smith Cameron Tringale Carlos Ortiz Charl Schwartzel Charles Howell Iii Chase Koepka David Puig Dustin Johnson Eugenio Chacarra Graeme Mcdowell Harold Varner Iii Henrik Stenson Hudson Swafford Ian Poulter James Piot Jason Kokrak Jediah Morgan Joaquin Niemann Kevin Na Laurie Canter Lee Westwood Louis Oosthuizen Marc Leishman Martin Kaymer Matt Jones Matthew Wolff Pat Perez Patrick Reed Paul Casey Peter Uihlein Phachara Khongwatmai Phil Mickelson Richard Bland Sadom Kaewkanjana Sam Horsfield Scott Vincent Sergio Garcia Shaun Norris Sihwan Kim Talor Gooch Turk Pettit Wade Ormsby

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago, Illinois: