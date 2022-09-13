 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the next LIV Tour event?

We take a look at the upcoming schedule and field for the LIV Golf Invitational from the suburbs of Chicago.

Pat Perez during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The fifth LIV Golf event of 2022 will take place just outside Chicago, Illinois this weekend, running from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 in a shotgun start format.

The golfers will play on the Rich Harvest Farms course in Sugar Grove, Ill., where the 2017 NCAA Golf Championship was hosted. The course is 7,735 yards long, with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155.

The most recent LIV event in Boston ended in a tiebreaker, from which Dustin Johnson emerged victorious. Participating golfers will again be competing for a stake in a $20 million individual purse as well as a $5 million team purse. The first seven events of LIV’s eight-tournament inaugural season all have the same purse, and the eighth will be a matcp play-format team championship.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago:

LIV Golf Chicago Field

Player
Player
Abraham Ancer
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Bryson Dechambeau
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Charl Schwartzel
Charles Howell Iii
Chase Koepka
David Puig
Dustin Johnson
Eugenio Chacarra
Graeme Mcdowell
Harold Varner Iii
Henrik Stenson
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
James Piot
Jason Kokrak
Jediah Morgan
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na
Laurie Canter
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Marc Leishman
Martin Kaymer
Matt Jones
Matthew Wolff
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Peter Uihlein
Phachara Khongwatmai
Phil Mickelson
Richard Bland
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Sam Horsfield
Scott Vincent
Sergio Garcia
Shaun Norris
Sihwan Kim
Talor Gooch
Turk Pettit
Wade Ormsby

ere are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago, Illinois:

LIV Golf Chicago Odds

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin lohnson +500 +100 -220
Cameron Smith +650 +140 -165
Joaquin Niemann +700 +150 -155
Talor Gooch +900 +170 -140
Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140
Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +150
Patrick Reed +2000 +330 +150
Sergio Garcia +2200 +350 +160
Paul Casev +2500 +400 +170
Kevin Na +2500 +400 +170
Jason Kokrak +3000 +500 +190
Harold Varner +3000 +500 +190
Brvson DeChambeau +2000 +500 +190
Richard Bland +10000 +1400 +450
Martin Kaymer +10000 +1400 +450
Graeme McDowell +13000 +1600 +550
Peter Uihlein +15000 +1800 +600
Laurie Canter +15000 +1800 +600
Hudson Swafford +18000 +1800 +700
Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +1800 +700
Sihwan Kim +20000 +2000 +700
Scott Vincent +20000 +2000 +700
Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +700
Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +1000
Phil Mickelson +25000 +2500 +1000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000 +3000 +1100
James Piot +30000 +3000 +1100
Turk Pettit +30000 +3000 +1100
Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1100
Charles Howell +3500 +550 +200
Matthew Wolff +3500 +550 +200
Marc Leishman +4000 +600 +225
Brooks Koepka +4000 +600 +225
Branden Grace +4000 +600 +225
Anirban Lahiri +4000 +600 +225
Lee Westwood +1000 +600 +225
Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +250
Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +250
Pat Perez +5000 +700 +250
Henrik Stenson +6000 +800 +330
Carlos Ortiz +6000 +800 +330
Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +330
Ian Poulter +6000 +800 +330
Char Schwartzel +8000 +1100 +400
Matt Jones +8000 +1100 +400
David Puig +50000 +3000 +1200
Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +1200
Wade Ormsby +50000 +3000 +1200

