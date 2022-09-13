Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event?

This weekend’s LIV Golf tournament will take place just outside of Chicago, Illinois at the Rich Harvest Farms course in Sugar Grove. The 7,735-yard course began as a small, private course, but expanded to a full 18 holes and officially opened in 1999.
This 54-hole event, which will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18, is the fifth of eight in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The golfers will compete for a $20 million individual purse as well as a $5 million team purse. The event will be available for livestream both on the LIV Golf website as well as their YouTube channel.
LIV’s most recent tournament in Boston ended in a playoff in extra holes with Dustin Johnson, one of the earlier PGA defectors, taking home the win over Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.
After Chicago, the golfers will travel to Bangkok, Thailand for the next event on October 7-9 from Stonehill Golf Course just north of the city.
Here are the latest odds for the LIV Golf Chicago event on DraftKings Sportsbook, which runs from Friday, September 16-18.
LIV Golf Chicago Odds
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin lohnson
|+500
|+100
|-220
|Cameron Smith
|+650
|+140
|-165
|Joaquin Niemann
|+700
|+150
|-155
|Talor Gooch
|+900
|+170
|-140
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1800
|+300
|+140
|Abraham Ancer
|+2000
|+330
|+150
|Patrick Reed
|+2000
|+330
|+150
|Sergio Garcia
|+2200
|+350
|+160
|Paul Casev
|+2500
|+400
|+170
|Kevin Na
|+2500
|+400
|+170
|Jason Kokrak
|+3000
|+500
|+190
|Harold Varner
|+3000
|+500
|+190
|Brvson DeChambeau
|+2000
|+500
|+190
|Richard Bland
|+10000
|+1400
|+450
|Martin Kaymer
|+10000
|+1400
|+450
|Graeme McDowell
|+13000
|+1600
|+550
|Peter Uihlein
|+15000
|+1800
|+600
|Laurie Canter
|+15000
|+1800
|+600
|Hudson Swafford
|+18000
|+1800
|+700
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+18000
|+1800
|+700
|Sihwan Kim
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Scott Vincent
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Shaun Norris
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Phil Mickelson
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|James Piot
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Turk Pettit
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Jediah Morgan
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Charles Howell
|+3500
|+550
|+200
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|+550
|+200
|Marc Leishman
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Branden Grace
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Anirban Lahiri
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Lee Westwood
|+1000
|+600
|+225
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Bend Wiesberger
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Pat Perez
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Henrik Stenson
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Carlos Ortiz
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Sam Horsfield
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Ian Poulter
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Char Schwartzel
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Matt Jones
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|David Puig
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chase Koepka
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
|Wade Ormsby
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.