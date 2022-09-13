Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event?

This weekend’s LIV Golf tournament will take place just outside of Chicago, Illinois at the Rich Harvest Farms course in Sugar Grove. The 7,735-yard course began as a small, private course, but expanded to a full 18 holes and officially opened in 1999.

This 54-hole event, which will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18, is the fifth of eight in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The golfers will compete for a $20 million individual purse as well as a $5 million team purse. The event will be available for livestream both on the LIV Golf website as well as their YouTube channel.

LIV’s most recent tournament in Boston ended in a playoff in extra holes with Dustin Johnson, one of the earlier PGA defectors, taking home the win over Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

After Chicago, the golfers will travel to Bangkok, Thailand for the next event on October 7-9 from Stonehill Golf Course just north of the city.

Here are the latest odds for the LIV Golf Chicago event on DraftKings Sportsbook, which runs from Friday, September 16-18.

LIV Golf Chicago Odds Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Dustin lohnson +500 +100 -220 Cameron Smith +650 +140 -165 Joaquin Niemann +700 +150 -155 Talor Gooch +900 +170 -140 Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140 Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +150 Patrick Reed +2000 +330 +150 Sergio Garcia +2200 +350 +160 Paul Casev +2500 +400 +170 Kevin Na +2500 +400 +170 Jason Kokrak +3000 +500 +190 Harold Varner +3000 +500 +190 Brvson DeChambeau +2000 +500 +190 Richard Bland +10000 +1400 +450 Martin Kaymer +10000 +1400 +450 Graeme McDowell +13000 +1600 +550 Peter Uihlein +15000 +1800 +600 Laurie Canter +15000 +1800 +600 Hudson Swafford +18000 +1800 +700 Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +1800 +700 Sihwan Kim +20000 +2000 +700 Scott Vincent +20000 +2000 +700 Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +700 Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +1000 Phil Mickelson +25000 +2500 +1000 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000 +3000 +1100 James Piot +30000 +3000 +1100 Turk Pettit +30000 +3000 +1100 Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1100 Charles Howell +3500 +550 +200 Matthew Wolff +3500 +550 +200 Marc Leishman +4000 +600 +225 Brooks Koepka +4000 +600 +225 Branden Grace +4000 +600 +225 Anirban Lahiri +4000 +600 +225 Lee Westwood +1000 +600 +225 Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +250 Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +250 Pat Perez +5000 +700 +250 Henrik Stenson +6000 +800 +330 Carlos Ortiz +6000 +800 +330 Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +330 Ian Poulter +6000 +800 +330 Char Schwartzel +8000 +1100 +400 Matt Jones +8000 +1100 +400 David Puig +50000 +3000 +1200 Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +1200 Wade Ormsby +50000 +3000 +1200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.