Where is the next LIV Golf Invitational event?

We take a look at the upcoming schedule for the LIV Golf Invitational.

Kevin Na during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This weekend’s LIV Golf tournament will take place just outside of Chicago, Illinois at the Rich Harvest Farms course in Sugar Grove. The 7,735-yard course began as a small, private course, but expanded to a full 18 holes and officially opened in 1999.

This 54-hole event, which will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18, is the fifth of eight in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The golfers will compete for a $20 million individual purse as well as a $5 million team purse. The event will be available for livestream both on the LIV Golf website as well as their YouTube channel.

LIV’s most recent tournament in Boston ended in a playoff in extra holes with Dustin Johnson, one of the earlier PGA defectors, taking home the win over Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

After Chicago, the golfers will travel to Bangkok, Thailand for the next event on October 7-9 from Stonehill Golf Course just north of the city.

Here are the latest odds for the LIV Golf Chicago event on DraftKings Sportsbook, which runs from Friday, September 16-18.

LIV Golf Chicago Odds

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin lohnson +500 +100 -220
Cameron Smith +650 +140 -165
Joaquin Niemann +700 +150 -155
Talor Gooch +900 +170 -140
Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140
Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +150
Patrick Reed +2000 +330 +150
Sergio Garcia +2200 +350 +160
Paul Casev +2500 +400 +170
Kevin Na +2500 +400 +170
Jason Kokrak +3000 +500 +190
Harold Varner +3000 +500 +190
Brvson DeChambeau +2000 +500 +190
Richard Bland +10000 +1400 +450
Martin Kaymer +10000 +1400 +450
Graeme McDowell +13000 +1600 +550
Peter Uihlein +15000 +1800 +600
Laurie Canter +15000 +1800 +600
Hudson Swafford +18000 +1800 +700
Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +1800 +700
Sihwan Kim +20000 +2000 +700
Scott Vincent +20000 +2000 +700
Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +700
Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +1000
Phil Mickelson +25000 +2500 +1000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000 +3000 +1100
James Piot +30000 +3000 +1100
Turk Pettit +30000 +3000 +1100
Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1100
Charles Howell +3500 +550 +200
Matthew Wolff +3500 +550 +200
Marc Leishman +4000 +600 +225
Brooks Koepka +4000 +600 +225
Branden Grace +4000 +600 +225
Anirban Lahiri +4000 +600 +225
Lee Westwood +1000 +600 +225
Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +250
Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +250
Pat Perez +5000 +700 +250
Henrik Stenson +6000 +800 +330
Carlos Ortiz +6000 +800 +330
Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +330
Ian Poulter +6000 +800 +330
Char Schwartzel +8000 +1100 +400
Matt Jones +8000 +1100 +400
David Puig +50000 +3000 +1200
Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +1200
Wade Ormsby +50000 +3000 +1200

