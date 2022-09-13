Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

The LIV Golf Invitational Tour comes to Chicagoland this weekend. The course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois will host the 54-hole LIV Chicago from Friday, September 16 through, Sunday, September 18.

First place in the individual event pays $4 million with second place earning $2.125 million and third place taking in $1.5 million. There is no cut to the field of 48, so the last place player will pocket $120,000. The team event pays $3 million for first place, which is divided evenly among the team of four, with $3 million to the top teap..

Dustin Johnson won the most recent LIV event in Boston. Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Henrik Stenson have also won LIV events so far this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 16 from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

LIV Golf Chicago Odds Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Dustin lohnson +500 +100 -220 Cameron Smith +650 +140 -165 Joaquin Niemann +700 +150 -155 Talor Gooch +900 +170 -140 Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140 Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +150 Patrick Reed +2000 +330 +150 Sergio Garcia +2200 +350 +160 Paul Casev +2500 +400 +170 Kevin Na +2500 +400 +170 Jason Kokrak +3000 +500 +190 Harold Varner +3000 +500 +190 Brvson DeChambeau +2000 +500 +190 Richard Bland +10000 +1400 +450 Martin Kaymer +10000 +1400 +450 Graeme McDowell +13000 +1600 +550 Peter Uihlein +15000 +1800 +600 Laurie Canter +15000 +1800 +600 Hudson Swafford +18000 +1800 +700 Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +1800 +700 Sihwan Kim +20000 +2000 +700 Scott Vincent +20000 +2000 +700 Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +700 Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +1000 Phil Mickelson +25000 +2500 +1000 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000 +3000 +1100 James Piot +30000 +3000 +1100 Turk Pettit +30000 +3000 +1100 Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1100 Charles Howell +3500 +550 +200 Matthew Wolff +3500 +550 +200 Marc Leishman +4000 +600 +225 Brooks Koepka +4000 +600 +225 Branden Grace +4000 +600 +225 Anirban Lahiri +4000 +600 +225 Lee Westwood +1000 +600 +225 Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +250 Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +250 Pat Perez +5000 +700 +250 Henrik Stenson +6000 +800 +330 Carlos Ortiz +6000 +800 +330 Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +330 Ian Poulter +6000 +800 +330 Char Schwartzel +8000 +1100 +400 Matt Jones +8000 +1100 +400 David Puig +50000 +3000 +1200 Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +1200 Wade Ormsby +50000 +3000 +1200

