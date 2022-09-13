Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

The LIV Golf Invitational Tour comes to Chicagoland this weekend. The course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois will host the 54-hole LIV Chicago from Friday, September 16 through, Sunday, September 18.
First place in the individual event pays $4 million with second place earning $2.125 million and third place taking in $1.5 million. There is no cut to the field of 48, so the last place player will pocket $120,000. The team event pays $3 million for first place, which is divided evenly among the team of four, with $3 million to the top teap..
Dustin Johnson won the most recent LIV event in Boston. Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Henrik Stenson have also won LIV events so far this season.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 16 from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
LIV Golf Chicago Odds
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin lohnson
|+500
|+100
|-220
|Cameron Smith
|+650
|+140
|-165
|Joaquin Niemann
|+700
|+150
|-155
|Talor Gooch
|+900
|+170
|-140
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1800
|+300
|+140
|Abraham Ancer
|+2000
|+330
|+150
|Patrick Reed
|+2000
|+330
|+150
|Sergio Garcia
|+2200
|+350
|+160
|Paul Casev
|+2500
|+400
|+170
|Kevin Na
|+2500
|+400
|+170
|Jason Kokrak
|+3000
|+500
|+190
|Harold Varner
|+3000
|+500
|+190
|Brvson DeChambeau
|+2000
|+500
|+190
|Richard Bland
|+10000
|+1400
|+450
|Martin Kaymer
|+10000
|+1400
|+450
|Graeme McDowell
|+13000
|+1600
|+550
|Peter Uihlein
|+15000
|+1800
|+600
|Laurie Canter
|+15000
|+1800
|+600
|Hudson Swafford
|+18000
|+1800
|+700
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+18000
|+1800
|+700
|Sihwan Kim
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Scott Vincent
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+20000
|+2000
|+700
|Shaun Norris
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Phil Mickelson
|+25000
|+2500
|+1000
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|James Piot
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Turk Pettit
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Jediah Morgan
|+30000
|+3000
|+1100
|Charles Howell
|+3500
|+550
|+200
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|+550
|+200
|Marc Leishman
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Branden Grace
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Anirban Lahiri
|+4000
|+600
|+225
|Lee Westwood
|+1000
|+600
|+225
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Bend Wiesberger
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Pat Perez
|+5000
|+700
|+250
|Henrik Stenson
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Carlos Ortiz
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Sam Horsfield
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Ian Poulter
|+6000
|+800
|+330
|Char Schwartzel
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|Matt Jones
|+8000
|+1100
|+400
|David Puig
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chase Koepka
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
|Wade Ormsby
|+50000
|+3000
|+1200
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.