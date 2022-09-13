 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Golf: LIV Golf - Final Round Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

The LIV Golf Invitational Tour comes to Chicagoland this weekend. The course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois will host the 54-hole LIV Chicago from Friday, September 16 through, Sunday, September 18.

First place in the individual event pays $4 million with second place earning $2.125 million and third place taking in $1.5 million. There is no cut to the field of 48, so the last place player will pocket $120,000. The team event pays $3 million for first place, which is divided evenly among the team of four, with $3 million to the top teap..

Dustin Johnson won the most recent LIV event in Boston. Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Henrik Stenson have also won LIV events so far this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, September 16 from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

LIV Golf Chicago Odds

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin lohnson +500 +100 -220
Cameron Smith +650 +140 -165
Joaquin Niemann +700 +150 -155
Talor Gooch +900 +170 -140
Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +300 +140
Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +150
Patrick Reed +2000 +330 +150
Sergio Garcia +2200 +350 +160
Paul Casev +2500 +400 +170
Kevin Na +2500 +400 +170
Jason Kokrak +3000 +500 +190
Harold Varner +3000 +500 +190
Brvson DeChambeau +2000 +500 +190
Richard Bland +10000 +1400 +450
Martin Kaymer +10000 +1400 +450
Graeme McDowell +13000 +1600 +550
Peter Uihlein +15000 +1800 +600
Laurie Canter +15000 +1800 +600
Hudson Swafford +18000 +1800 +700
Sadom Kaewkanjana +18000 +1800 +700
Sihwan Kim +20000 +2000 +700
Scott Vincent +20000 +2000 +700
Phachara Khongwatmai +20000 +2000 +700
Shaun Norris +25000 +2500 +1000
Phil Mickelson +25000 +2500 +1000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000 +3000 +1100
James Piot +30000 +3000 +1100
Turk Pettit +30000 +3000 +1100
Jediah Morgan +30000 +3000 +1100
Charles Howell +3500 +550 +200
Matthew Wolff +3500 +550 +200
Marc Leishman +4000 +600 +225
Brooks Koepka +4000 +600 +225
Branden Grace +4000 +600 +225
Anirban Lahiri +4000 +600 +225
Lee Westwood +1000 +600 +225
Cameron Tringale +5000 +700 +250
Bend Wiesberger +5000 +700 +250
Pat Perez +5000 +700 +250
Henrik Stenson +6000 +800 +330
Carlos Ortiz +6000 +800 +330
Sam Horsfield +6000 +800 +330
Ian Poulter +6000 +800 +330
Char Schwartzel +8000 +1100 +400
Matt Jones +8000 +1100 +400
David Puig +50000 +3000 +1200
Chase Koepka +50000 +3000 +1200
Wade Ormsby +50000 +3000 +1200

