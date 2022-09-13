Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR will hold open the 2022-23 with the Fortinet Championship from the North Course on the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The tournament starts Thursday, September 15 and will run through Sunday, September 18.

Max Homa won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, and grabbed the $1.26 million first-place prize. He is +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, the favorite to repeat as champion.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Fortinet Championship starting Thursday, September 15 and ending Sunday, September 18.

Thursday, September 15

Hi 76°, Low 53°: Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday, September 16

Hi 77°, Low 54°: Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, September 17

Hi 75°, Low 52°: Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, September 18

Hi 74°, Low 54°: Mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 MPH. Less than 20 percent chance for rain.