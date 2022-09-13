How to watch the 2022 Fortinet Championship via live online stream

The North Course on the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California will be the location for the 2022 Fortinet Championship. The first PGA TOUR event of the new season starts Thursday, September 15 and will run through Sunday, September 18.

Max Homa won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, holding off Maverick McNealy by a stroke and taking home the $1.26 million first-place prize. Homa, a recent captain’s pick for the 2022 Presidents Cup next weekend, is a +1000 favorite to repeat as winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tee times will start at 10:00 a.m. ET, and run through 5:22 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

To watch the 2022 Fortinet Championship on the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Fortinet Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $9.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $99.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee/Featured Groups:

10:44 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners

10:55 a.m. ET: Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

3:43 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jason Day

4:05 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

Friday Marquee/Featured Group:

1:33 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Jason Day

1:55 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

3:54 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners

4:05 p.m. ET: Harris English, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

Coverage schedule, All Rounds

6 to 9 p.m. ET: General coverage.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Coverage spanning multiple streams