Who won last year’s Fortinet Championship?

The 2022 Fortinet Championship will be held at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, California from Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18.

The Golf Channel will have full coverage of all four rounds, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Last year’s winner was Max Homa, who shot final round 65 to finish 19-under par and best Maverick McNealy by one stroke.

FEAR THE STACHE!



The putt that pretty much seals it. Max Homa wins the Fortinet in Napa.



3rd win on Tour. Easy guy to root for. pic.twitter.com/Wo9hOQxL0F — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) September 20, 2021

Homa, a recent captain’s pick for the 2022 Presidents Cup, is the betting favorite at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. McNealy, last year’s runner up is +2200. Hideki Matsuyama (+1600), Corey Conners (+1600) and Cameron Davis (+2200) round out the top five favorites.

