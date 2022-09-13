Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Fortinet Championship

The very short PGA TOUR offseason is already done, and the 2022-23 season will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The golfers will play on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Max Homa will be looking to defend his 2021 win, and he’s currently the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Live stream options for 2022 Fortinet Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

This season will see a lot of changes. Only 70 golfers will qualify for the postseason FedExCup as opposed to the usual 125, making each tournament all the more valuable to PGA TOUR members. The TOUR will also add several elevated events for top players this season, as the best players will be getting together more often.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Thursday.