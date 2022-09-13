Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Fortinet Championship

The very short PGA TOUR offseason is already done, and the 2022-23 season will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The golfers will play on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Max Homa will be looking to defend his 2021 win, and he’s currently the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1000.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Live stream options for 2022 Fortinet Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
This season will see a lot of changes. Only 70 golfers will qualify for the postseason FedExCup as opposed to the usual 125, making each tournament all the more valuable to PGA TOUR members. The TOUR will also add several elevated events for top players this season, as the best players will be getting together more often.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Thursday.
Fortinet Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Adam Svensson
|Greyson Sigg
|10:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Stroud
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|Vince Whaley
|10:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Wyndham Clark
|David Lipsky
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Mark Hubbard
|Max McGreevy
|10:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Alex Noren
|Denny McCarthy
|Matthew NeSmith
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Jim Herman
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Thompson
|Nick Taylor
|Matt Kuchar
|10:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cam Davis
|Corey Conners
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harris English
|Joel Dahmen
|Rickie Fowler
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Danny Lee
|John Huh
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Patton Kizzire
|Matthias Schwab
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|Matt Wallace
|Byeong Hun An
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Smalley
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Maverick McNealy
|Brandon Wu
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Hayden Buckley
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Scott Harrington
|Taylor Montgomery
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Kevin Roy
|Anders Albertson
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tyson Alexander
|Matti Schmid
|Nico Echavarria
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|S.H. Kim
|Vincent Norrman
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Sam Stevens
|Harry Hall
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Carson Young
|Alex Lee
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Ben Taylor
|John Augenstein
|3:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Nick Watney
|Cameron Percy
|3:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|Beau Hossler
|Justin Lower
|3:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|3:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Moore
|Austin Smotherman
|3:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Chris Kirk
|Kelly Kraft
|3:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Andrew Putnam
|Adam Schenk
|3:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Webb Simpson
|Gary Woodland
|Jason Day
|3:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|3:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|J.J. Spaun
|Tom Hoge
|3:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Lucas Glover
|Brendon Todd
|4:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Cameron Champ
|Michael Kim
|4:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Brian Stuard
|Brandon Hagy
|4:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Chesson Hadley
|Sam Ryder
|4:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Austin Cook
|Russell Knox
|4:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Charley Hoffman
|Callum Tarren
|4:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Danny Willett
|Ben Martin
|4:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Doc Redman
|Justin Suh
|4:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Zac Blair
|Nick Hardy
|4:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Matthews
|Ben Griffin
|Carl Yuan
|4:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Brent Grant
|Austin Eckroat
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Yu
|Davis Thompson
|Trevor Werbylo
|5:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|MJ Daffue
|Taylor Lowe
|5:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Philip Knowles
|Will Gordon
|5:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Trevor Cone
|Jacob Bridgeman
|5:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Zecheng Dou
|Chris Gotterup
|5:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Augusto Núñez
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Scott de Borba